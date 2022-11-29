Border Patrol: Banned Canadian Man Busted In Truck With 93 Pounds Of Pot

BURLINGTON — A Canadian, who has been banned from the United States because of a court conviction for crimes of moral turpitude back in his home county, has been caught in Orleans County in a truck carrying about 93 pounds of marijuana, the U.S. Border Patrol reported.
Charbel Loubos, 43, was knowingly found in the United States on Monday after having been deported in 2001 and had not received permission from the U.S. Attorney General to reapply for admission, the Border Patrol said.
A search of Loubos also revealed about one gram of cocaine and various other suspected narcotics in pill form, court records show.
Border Patrol Agent Raymundo Ramos said the Department of Homeland Security databases revealed that Loubos was previously removed from the U.S. on June 19, 2001, through Miami, Florida due to his Canadian convictions of crimes involving moral turpitude.
Loubos also was denied entry into the U.S. at North Troy in 2019 and was told he would need to apply for a waiver due to his inadmissibility into the country, Ramos said in a court affidavit.
Loubos had initially lied about his identity to the Border Patrol on Monday, Ramos wrote. Loubos claimed to be “Joe Leay,” and that he was a naturalized U.S. citizen, Ramos said. When brought to the Border Patrol Station in Richford, his fingerprints showed the man was Loubos, Ramos said.
The case began to unfold at about 3:45 a.m. Monday, when Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Wesley Martin was patrolling the U.S./Canada border near Vermont 105 and West Jay Road in Jay in his unmarked patrol vehicle. Martin spotted an older Toyota truck traveling eastbound on Vermont 105 and it turned onto West Jay Road.
About 15 minutes later Martin observed the same Toyota truck return on West Jay Road and proceed eastbound on Vermont 105, which runs east/west and parallels the international boundary. Part of the road is a prime location for smuggling, the Border Patrol said.
Martin became suspicious of the truck and learned it was registered to a home address in the town of Stratton, about 3.5 hours away, Ramos said. Martin eventually signaled for the truck to stop, and he found three people inside, including a woman driver, who said her name was Rebecca Ells, records show.
Martin said he was also able to observe the front passenger’s pants that appeared to be wet and muddy, which agents in the area known to be consistent with individuals crossing through rural areas near the international border during human and drug smuggling events, records show.
The two men riding as passengers claimed they were from Richford but had no identification, the Border Patrol said.
During questioning, Ells claimed she was staying at a nearby inn and heading to West Jay Road to bird watch. Ells said the two men were friends she met while bird watching and picked them up on the side of West Jay Road, the Border Patrol said.
Martin reported Ells stated she did not know the name of the male passenger in the back seat. She said “Joe” was the name of the male passenger in the front seat, but did not know his last name, Martin said.
The backseat passenger identified himself as a Marcio Pereira. The other claimed to be “Leay,” the Border Patrol said.
A second Border Patrol agent with a K-9 certified for drug detection arrived at the scene and during a free air sniff determined there were drugs in the truck, Ramos said. The driver had maintained there was only a tire iron in the back of the truck, but inspection uncovered four black hockey bags containing marijuana, the Border Patrol said.
A presumptive test confirmed the presence of THC. The weight of the marijuana was determined to be about 93 pounds, including the plastic packaging, the Border Patrol said.
Loubus was due to appear in U.S. District Court in Burlington late Tuesday, but details of the hearing were unknown.
