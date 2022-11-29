Border Patrol: Banned Canadian Man Busted In Truck With 93 Pounds Of Pot

BURLINGTON — A Canadian, who has been banned from the United States because of a court conviction for crimes of moral turpitude back in his home county, has been caught in Orleans County in a truck carrying about 93 pounds of marijuana, the U.S. Border Patrol reported.

Charbel Loubos, 43, was knowingly found in the United States on Monday after having been deported in 2001 and had not received permission from the U.S. Attorney General to reapply for admission, the Border Patrol said.

