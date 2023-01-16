Border Patrol Busts Nigerian Man At Border
A Nigerian man with a criminal record who was deported in 2006 tried to re-enter the United States through Derby Line.

But the U.S. Border Patrol picked him up shortly after he walked across the Canadian border into Orleans County.

