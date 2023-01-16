Border Patrol Busts Nigerian Man At Border

A Nigerian man with a criminal record who was deported in 2006 tried to re-enter the United States through Derby Line.
But the U.S. Border Patrol picked him up shortly after he walked across the Canadian border into Orleans County.
According to federal court documents, Oyebode Michael Adewakun, 62, was arrested just after 2 a.m. on Jan. 6 as he traveled from Caswell Avenue in Derby Line in a silver SUV. Caswell Avenue runs parallel to the International Boundary Line.
U.S. District Court
Adewakun was then taken to the Newport Border Patrol Station.
“In the recorded interview, Adewakun admitted to paying a smuggler $3,500 U.S. Dollars and $1,000 Canadian Dollars to facilitate his illegal entry into the United States,” reads a report by Border Patrol Agent Jonathan Mayfield. “Adewakun admitted to illegally entering the United States. Adewakun stated that he left Canada because he was worried that the Canadian Government would deport him back to Nigeria. A search of Adewakun revealed approximately $14,000 U.S. Dollars.”
Then an immigration records check was conducted.
“Adewakun was ordered removed from the United States on March 7, 2006, by an Immigration Judge in New York, NY,” wrote Agent Mayfield.
Federal prosecutors said in a motion for detention that Adewakun was “arrested on federal fraud charges in May of 1999, and subsequently pleaded guilty in the Southern District of New York. The defendant received a time-served sentence on March 14, 2002.”
Adewakun is now being held in federal detention at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans. He has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of re-entry of deported aliens and illegal entry into the United States.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.