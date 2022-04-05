Working with the Vermont State Police, a helicopter from the U.S. Customs & Border Protection’s Air & Marine Unit flies low over the Passumpsic River in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, as part of a search for the body of Richard C. Gammell Sr., who is believed to have drowned in the river on Feb. 27. (Photo by Dana Gray)
On a sunny Tuesday, April 5, 2022, the Passumpsic River flows in the area where it's believed Richard C. Gammell Sr. drowned on Feb. 27. Searchers are still looking for his body and used a helicopter to aid the search on Tuesday. (Photo by Dana Gray)
A Vermont State Police cruiser is parked near the Interstate 91 overpass along the River Road in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, as the search for the body of Richard C. Gammell, Sr. in and along the river continues. It is believed that Gammell drowned in the river on Feb. 27, (Photo by Dana Gray)
A helicopter landed near the round barn in Barnet on Tuesday during the Passumpsic River search for the body of Richard C. Gammell Sr.
The pilot of the U.S. Customs & Border Protection helicopter and passenger Vermont State Police Det. Trooper Jason Danielsen had seen something that gave them hope.
“At one point they thought they saw clothing,” said VSP Lt. Jason Letourneau in an email. “They landed and walked to the item and it was not clothing or Gammell.”
The helicopter spent about two hours searching the river, beginning in the area where it is believed Gammell went into the water near his vehicle parked on River Road. The flight path continued south to the point where the Passumpsic reaches the Connecticut River.
Authorities believe Gammell stepped off the ice on the riverbank on Feb. 27. The search began that Sunday as soon as his disappearance was reported. The state police scuba team arrived and spent two days searching the immediate area using a remote-operated underwater vehicle with a camera. They worked to navigate around the ice.
The river flowed ice-free on the sunny spring Tuesday as the search happened from above and on the ground. Sgt. Lyle Decker parked a cruiser near River Road near the Interstate 91 overpass and spent some time searching the riverbank on foot. Additional state police personnel searched the ground in other locations further south.
The helicopter left Plattsburg, N.Y. Tuesday morning and picked up Det. Danielsen at the Caledonia County Airport.
“We searched all of the Passumpsic River from where [Gammell] went in to the State Line with NH,” Lt. Letourneau said. “It seems unlikely he would have been pushed all the way to the Connecticut River, but possible.”
He said the helicopter may be brought back for further searching. They may also deploy a scuba team to check deeper areas of the river. “That is being evaluated by our Scuba Team and could happen in the next week or so,” he said.
The search from the riverbank will continue. Detectives and troopers will continue to search by vehicle, foot, unmanned aircraft and K9.
Police continue to ask that anyone with information that may assist in locating Gammell call the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.
