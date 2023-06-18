Border Patrol Nab Illegal Immigrant In Essex County Helping Another

BURLINGTON — A previously deported illegal immigrant from Columbia has been ordered jailed after he was found in Essex County helping transport another Columbian unlawfully entering the United States, federal court records show.

Cristian Johan Parada-Sandoval, 36, was found in the town of Canaan assisting another illegal immigrant that had crossed the border, Richard David Cardenas-Bohorquez, 38, about 5 a.m. June 2, U.S. Border Patrol records show.

