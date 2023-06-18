Border Patrol Nab Illegal Immigrant In Essex County Helping Another

BURLINGTON — A previously deported illegal immigrant from Columbia has been ordered jailed after he was found in Essex County helping transport another Columbian unlawfully entering the United States, federal court records show.
Cristian Johan Parada-Sandoval, 36, was found in the town of Canaan assisting another illegal immigrant that had crossed the border, Richard David Cardenas-Bohorquez, 38, about 5 a.m. June 2, U.S. Border Patrol records show.
Parada-Sandoval pleaded not guilty to the felony charge last Wednesday and he will remain detained at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
Federal Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle gave the defense until July 14 to file any pre-trial motions.
Assistant Federal Defender Mary M. Nerino maintained during an earlier detention hearing that Parada-Sandoval thought he had applied for asylum when he was caught the last time for being illegally in the United States in 2022.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly G. Ang said there is no evidence in immigration records supporting Parada-Sandoval’s claim. She said he has no known applications for immigration relief, Ang wrote.
Ang said Parada-Sandoval had been removed at least one other time on March 14, 2019. He had arrived on a tourist visa, but ended up getting work, which was not allowed under the law, Ang said. He was removed the same day through Miami, she said.
Immigration officials arrested Parada-Sandoval again on March 11, 2022 in San Luis, Arizona, records show. He was ordered removed, but he signed conditions of release that he agreed to follow pending his removal, Ang said. Parada-Sandoval was ordered to appear at Dallas, Texas for his April 27, 2022 deportation, but it appears he never arrived, records show.
Ang said that failure to appear is proof he is a risk of failing to appear and should not be released pending trial. She said Parada-Sandoval admitted he has been in the country illegally for 14 months and lives with two others in New York. He is unmarried and working as a handyman, she said.
The U.S. Border Patrol received information that a gray hatchback was spotted in Canaan in an area known for smuggling operations about 4:50 a.m. June 2. The Border Patrol subsequently determined the car had stopped to pick up a person on foot.
Border Patrol Agents said they spotted a gray Mitsubishi hatchback with a Florida license plate a few minutes later driving west on Vermont 114. It was the only vehicle in the area and matched the description, Border Patrol Agent Blake Thikey said.
The three occupants inside the car were all illegal immigrants from Columbia, Thikey said in a court affidavit. Parada-Sandoval was driving the car and Cardenas-Bohorquez was in the rear seat, Thikey said. The third person, who was in the front seat, was not identified by name in the court records.
Cardenas-Bohorquez admitted that he had just crossed illegally into the United States, Thikey said. Back at the Border Patrol Station at Beecher Falls, the agents checked the records on all three suspects.
Parada-Sandoval said he lived in Flushing, N.Y. and had never been to Vermont. He left home at 10 p.m. and drove straight to Vermont. He said he knew Cardenas-Bohorquez from Columbia, but had not seen him for a year, records show.
Parada-Sandoval said he was requested by Cardenas-Bohorquez to pick him up near the border and had been in touch for two days before his arrest, Thikey wrote.
In his interview, Cardenas-Bohorquez reported he had looked at a map for his illegal entry, the Border Patrol said. Cardenas-Bohorquez said he had reached out to others to see if they wanted to attempt to cross into the United States, Thikey said. He said Cardenas-Bohorquez reported he planned to stay with Parada-Sandoval in his apartment.
Cardenas-Bohorquez said he was in constant contact with Parada-Sandoval during the illegal crossing, the Border Patrol said. He said Parada-Sandoval knew it was illegal to pick him up, Thikey wrote.
