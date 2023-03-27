Border Station Planning Money Awarded

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) awarded a contract for architectural and engineering services for the new Land Port of Entry at Norton.
The contract worth $734,073 is funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law; it was awarded to Dattner Architects.
“America’s land ports are vital to our economy and our security, with billions of dollars in goods and services crossing our borders each and every day,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan. “The investments created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law are a historic opportunity to modernize our land ports in ways that will create good-paying jobs and strengthen supply chains, while enhancing safety and security.”
The current facility at Norton was built in 1933 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. “The new facility will be highly functional and technologically efficient while respecting the historic nature of the current port. We are excited for the opportunity to work with our Federal partners and begin the process to improve this facility, and the economic prospects this project will bring to the region,” said Glenn C. Rotondo, Region 1 Public Buildings Service Commissioner and Acting Regional Administrator.
The estimated project cost is between $25 million and $35 million. Building completion is expected in May 2028.
