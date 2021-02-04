U.S. Customs and Border Protection is enforcing the new requirement that all travelers wear face masks when entering facilities at U.S. ports of entry on land, as well as for air and sea travel.
That applies to anyone who is allowed to cross the U.S. border from Canada because they are conducting essential business.
Non-essential travel has been shut down between Canada and the U.S. for almost 11 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Non-essential cross border travel is banned until Feb. 21.
A task force of prominent Canadians and Americans exploring how the border could safely reopen will report to both the U.S. and Canadian governments in March.
The mask requirement at the border is in response to President Biden’s executive order on safe international travel. It went into effect Tuesday, CBP announced Thursday. It also reflects an order by the U.S. Center for Disease Control requiring everyone to wear masks while at transportation hubs.
Officers at the land ports will require travelers who leave their vehicles and enter the port facilities to temporarily lower their masks during a secondary inspection process to verify their identity, CBP stated.
Until now, wearing a mask while crossing the ports, like at those in Derby Line, was not required.
Travelers, both personal and commercial, are not required to wear their masks while in their private vehicles when pulling up to a customs booth for primary inspection, the CBP states.
Biden’s executive order states that where possible travelers from foreign countries will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering the U.S.
Biden directed his top administrators to reach out to their counterparts in Canada and Mexico to talk about public health protocols for the ports of entry along both borders.
While government officials in both countries talk, the task force formed by the Canada Institute at the Wilson Center, a non-partisan policy forum based in Washington, D.C., is doing its work. The task force members are former Quebec Premier Jean Charest, former Washington state Gov. Christine Gregoire, former Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Anne McLellan, former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder.
They have been talking virtually with public and private stakeholders, including businesses on both sides of the border.
Dr. Christopher Sands, director of the Canada Institute, has published extensively on US-Canada border issues.
“The problem of how to reopen the U.S.-Canadian border is both technical and political,” Sands said when the task force was launched in November.
“Technically, how can health screening be incorporated into the existing inspections conducted at the land, air, and maritime borders without undue delays to efficient supply chains and the traveling public?
“And politically, how can the United States and Canada restore public confidence in the shared border so that they will resume cross border activities and be reassured that pandemic risks are being managed cooperatively and safely by both countries?”
So far, Canadian news reports show there is no political will in Canada for reopening the border with the U.S., given the high rate of infections in certain parts of the U.S.
There is an expectation, officials have said, that when the border reopens in some fashion, non-essential travelers could be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.
