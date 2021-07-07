Vaccination rates may be higher than first blush in border communities across the Northeast Kingdom where residents may have received their vaccination out of state.
During Tuesday’s media briefing, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said one issue with being able to report a definitive number is the ability to get complete data from sources outside the state. According to the Health Department, it is possible that Essex County’s vaccination rate is under-reported in Health Department’s primary dashboard by more than 4 percent due to people receiving vaccinations in New Hampshire, and Caledonia County by over 2 percent.
While some New Hampshire vaccinations were reported to Vermont with the full demographic detail, such as those administered by Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, others were not.
“We already know that Vermonters are crossing to New Hampshire and in fact in some cases we are encouraging it,” said Levine, citing the Health Department’s partnership with Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook to vaccinate northern Essex County residents. The Health Department also partnered with New Hampshire to hold a drive-through vaccination clinic at the Lancaster fairgrounds.
“The question really is how many Vermonters have gotten vaccines that haven’t been reported to us through any kind of channel?” said Levine.
According to supplemental information provided by the Health Department, as of early June that number was estimated to be 5,700 Vermonters, suggesting an additional 4 percent of Essex County residents had been vaccinated than were reported in the dashboard, and an additional 2 percent of Caledonia County residents. The dashboard currently reports Essex County as at 57.9 percent and Caledonia County at 69.7 percent. Incorporating the under-reporting would mean at least 61.9 percent of Essex County and 71.7 percent of Caledonia County eligible residents had been vaccinated and that would not include any additional people who had been vaccinated in New Hampshire and not reported to Vermont during June.
Levine said New Hampshire had recently stood up a vaccination registry, but it was still uncertain the status of getting data from it and resolving some of these reporting discrepancies.
“My impression is we still don’t have full insight into what number of Vermonters might be in that registry,” said Levine.
Other counties affected by the under-reporting of New Hampshire vaccinations include 2 percent in Orange County, and 3 percent in Windsor counties as of early June.
In the next phase of Vermont’s vaccination strategy they will deploy resources to meet people where they are, to continue the effort to boost the statewide vaccination rate, which is now at 82.4 percent of eligible Vermonters. There are just over 97,000 eligible Vermonters who have not received a vaccination yet, according to the state.
Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said the state is ramping up at least 17 regional COVID centers that have both testing and vaccination services and looking to more popup events in communities around the state, including county fairs and other events.
Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak reported Tuesday that 2,526 new Vermonters began vaccination last week and that Vermont continues to rank first in the country on all prominent vaccination metrics.
Gov. Phil Scott noted Vermont is one of the most vaccinated locations in the world, which provides Vermonters with a line of defense against potential future surges of the COVID-19.
There were only 35 cases statewide in the most recent reporting week, announced Pieciak. There have been only 6 cases in the Northeast Kingdom in the last 2 weeks.
