Box Culvert Installed In Dalton

Crews working with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation set a box culvert on Wednesday on Route 142 in Dalton in the vicinity of French Road.
“The demolition and prep work completed by district forces allowed the contractor to set the box with the crane easily,” said NHDOT District 1 Assistant Engineer James McMahon. “This was a good example of neighboring crews sharing resources and working together safely to get the hole prepped by today’s deadline, so that the culvert could be set today, back-filled and road open as soon as possible to the traveling public.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.