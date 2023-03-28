LYNDON CENTER — With little hesitation, the driver of a box truck too tall for the Miller’s Run Covered Bridge rolled through the bridge, causing damage at both ends.

Lyndonville Police are asking for help in locating the driver who failed to stop and report the incident. Chief Jack Harris, who has investigated many Miller’s Run bridge strikes, referred to the one that occurred Tuesday about 6:45 a.m. as the “first” one of the year, anticipating more strikes will follow. Last summer, the bridge, which has several signs, some with lights, warning about the height restrictions, was struck twice in one week.

