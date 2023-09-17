BETHLEHEM — The Bethlehem Police Department announced the passing of Officer Robert J. Martin.
According to BPD, Martin died in the early morning on Sept. 15 from medical complications, with his family at his side.
Martin had an 18-year career in law enforcement. He had been with the Bethlehem Police since 2021. Prior to that he served with the Littleton Police Department (2012-21), Haverhill Police Department and Grafton County Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement was a second career for Martin.
He previously worked 20 years at the Rikers Island correctional facility in New York and was a member of the Westbury (N.Y.) Fire Department Hose Company No. 2.
In a statement, BPD wrote, “Rob had a larger than life spirit and would do anything for those in need. He will be greatly missed and we at the Bethlehem PD wish our deepest condolences to his friends and family. Rest easy brother, we got it from here!”
Bethlehem and Littleton Police announced Martin’s death on social media.
In response, more than 100 remembered Martin for his kindness. They called him “a true sweetheart and a wonderful soul,” “joyful,” “kind,” “a great man,” “caring and compassionate,” “patient,” “personable,” and “one of the best police officers I ever met.”
Many went beyond simple condolences, and recalled positive interactions with Martin.
Debbie Bayley wrote, “I worked at the town of Bethlehem when Rob started there. His dry-sense of humor and kind boisterous voice was a wonderful surprise - considering his stature. He definitely let his presence be know when he entered a room. He never made you feel like a stranger. He was a friend taken too soon. Rest easy Officer Martin.”
Carla Peacock said, “I sat with him near the Bethlehem Pool in July. He was on duty and stopped to chat while my friends and I were waiting for our kids. We chatted about NYC, 9/11, his wife, and his daughter preparing for college. His love of life and family was palpable. I am so sorry to hear of his passing.”
Stacey Fish added, “Such a kind man, my heart goes out to his beloved family. I remember having a conversation with him about a local runaway and seeing him tear up when mentioning what a rough home life the child had.”
Others described Martin’s ability to offer warmth and support during difficult situations.
Jason Pearson Jr. wrote, “you were my favorite officer on Littleton Police Department, you comforted my family during our house fire and made us laugh, cracking jokes with that thick NY accent, and i thank you for that. Rest in paradise Officer Martin.”
Kristen Lucas said, “He was the one who came when my father-in-law passed. He handled everything with such kindness and dignity. I’m sorry to read of his passing! Condolences to his family.”
There were stories of Martin mixing and mingling with residents, checking in on those who worked late, and offering kind words to strangers. One person said he helped her with her sobriety.
Some called him a consummate police officer.
Said Cam Collin, “He truly was an example of what a cop should be and will be missed greatly. Officer Martin always served with such compassion and love for his community. This is a sad loss.”
Added Chris Luurtsema, “I’ve known Rob since he served on Haverhill PD. Was a duly and much respected officer and family friend. Would be hard pressed to find another quite like him. I will miss his Brooklyn accent and his kind way. A great man. May the lord grace his family with love, peace and comfort.”
Martin is survived by a wife and two daughters.
Calling hours will be at Ross Funeral home in Littleton from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
A funeral will take place at North Monroe Cemetery in Monroe, N.H., at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21.
