Bradford Man Charged For Allegedly Driving On Suspended License

Vermont State Police arrested a Bradford resident for allegedly driving on a criminally suspended license Dec. 1.
According to a report, 30-year-old Joshua Jenks was stopped at 12 p.m. on Rowell Brook Road for allegedly driving without a valid registration. Upon further investigation, Police said it was revealed Jenks was operating with a suspended license.
