Shawn Rocheleau, 41, 0f Bradford was arrested Jan. 9 after police said he was caught driving on a criminally suspended license. Rocheleau was pulled over around 8:20 p.m. for a reported motor vehicle infraction on US Route 5 in Bradford.
According to a Vermont State Police report, Rocheleau was subsequently found to be operating with a suspended license. He was taken into custody and processed at the Vermont State Police outpost. He was then scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court Feb. 26.
