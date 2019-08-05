Joshua Jenks, 29, of Bradford was cited for driving on a criminally suspended license July 26 in Fairlee.
Vermont State Police troopers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that allegedly had an expired registration and subsequently found that the operator, Jenks, possessed a suspended license.
