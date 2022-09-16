Bradford OKs Retail Cannabis Sales As State Issues First Licenses

This map shows licensed cannabis establishments in the state of Vermont by town. (https://ccb.vermont.gov/licenses)

BRADFORD, Vt. — Voters approved retail cannabis in a special vote by Australian ballot at the Bradford Academy Building on Tuesday, 166-91.

The vote was in line with a survey the Planning Commission conducted in March and April as part of rewriting the town plan, which included a question asking about retail cannabis, and 86% of the 130 respondents said yes, they would support it.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments