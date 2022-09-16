Bradford OKs Retail Cannabis Sales As State Issues First Licenses

BRADFORD, Vt. — Voters approved retail cannabis in a special vote by Australian ballot at the Bradford Academy Building on Tuesday, 166-91.
The vote was in line with a survey the Planning Commission conducted in March and April as part of rewriting the town plan, which included a question asking about retail cannabis, and 86% of the 130 respondents said yes, they would support it.
“That’s why you put it all out (there) and see what happens,” Selectboard Chairman Dan Perry said of the result in an interview on Wednesday. “We’ll work (out) the next step after that.”
The vote came the day before the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved the first licenses for adult-use retailers in Rutland, Middlebury and Burlington, according to a Wednesday news release from the board.
Approved retailers can begin operating once they have paid their licensing fees, met any outstanding contingencies and received their local license if a local control commission has been created by their municipality. That date will vary from business to business.
The news release predicted “supply shortages” in the early days of Vermont’s new marketplace due to delays in issuing licenses to cultivators.
Tuesday’s result makes Bradford the latest community in the Upper Valley to approve retail sales of cannabis, which are set to begin in Vermont next month.
“The CCB’s licensing team remains hard at work reviewing applications for all license types, and the Board will continue to approve them on a rolling basis,” the board said in Wednesday’s release. “This market will take time to equalize, but with today’s licensing decisions, we have taken an important step towards creating something that can truly benefit Vermonters.”
Last year seven Northeast Kingdom communities (St. Johnsbury, Danville, Sutton, Burke, Peacham and Brownington) all voted to allow retail sales in their communities.
Lyndon and Newport rejected their measures.
The following local cannabis companies have been licensed by the State of Vermont.
Indoor Cultivators
(allowed to cultivate up to 1,000 square feet of plant canopy indoors)
The Dank Closet, Barton
RockLake, Montgomery Center
Crescent Moon Farm LLC, West Burke
DBC LLC; High Altitude Cannabis, Hardwick
Naked Hemp, E. Hardwick
Outdoor Cultivators
(allows for 1,000 square feet of plant canopy or 125 plants)
DBA Off Piste Farm, Sutton
Shindig & G’s Craft Cannabis, Irasburg
Green Mountain Integrity, Jay
Split Acres Sungrown, Sheffield
Banting Farm, Groton
Birch Haven Farm, Danville
Bud Bird Farm, Sutton
Highly Rooted, West Glover
Vermont LTC Grow, Brownington
Big Budz LLC, Bradford
Vermontijuana Ventures, Irasburg
Kendawg’s Kingdom Cannabis, Glover
Simpson Brook Farm, Waterford
First Light Flowers, Greensboro
Moonlit Gardens, Westmore
Cannabot Farms, Cabot
Double Black Grow Company, Lyndonville
Wiseacre LLC, East Burke
Mixed Cultivators - All Tiers
(allowed to grow up to 1,000 square feet of plant canopy indoors and up to 125 plants outdoors)
Snowbird Botanicals, Barnet
DP Holdings LLC, Garcia Grows, Danville
DBA Geebee’s Organics, Irasburg
Backcountry Botanicals, Montgomery Center
Rebel East Vt, Craftsbury
Midnight Farm, St. Johnsbury
Tree Amigos, Lyndonville
Maple Maestro, Glover
Holland Cannabis, Holland
Island Pond Cannabis Company, Island Pond
Flavorline Cannabis Company, Jay
Hidden Valley Farm, Montgomery Center
Overton View Farm, St. Johnsbury
Orleans Cannabis, Glover
Vermont Kind, Barton
Cannabis Dream Nursery, Irasburg
Farmers Underground, W. Glover
Say Good Organics, Inc., St. Johnsbury
Todd Wellington and Caledonian-Record staff contributed to this report.
