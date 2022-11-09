Bradford Police Arrest St. J Man, Connecting Him To ‘Catalytic Converter Theft Ring’
Buy Now

Adam Hale

Bradford Police arrested a St. Johnsbury man they say is part of a catalytic converter theft ring that spans multiple counties.

Adam Hale, 42, was located and taken into custody on Tuesday as part of a multi-police agency investigation into criminal activity.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments