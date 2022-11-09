Bradford Police Arrest St. J Man, Connecting Him To ‘Catalytic Converter Theft Ring’

Bradford Police arrested a St. Johnsbury man they say is part of a catalytic converter theft ring that spans multiple counties.
Adam Hale, 42, was located and taken into custody on Tuesday as part of a multi-police agency investigation into criminal activity.
Bradford Police began its involvement on Oct. 25 when several catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles parked at FMS-NAPA in Bradford. They learned that other police agencies were investigating similar incidents and determined a specific vehicle was involved in many of the thefts.
On Oct. 30, a car crash on the Newark Pond Road involving the vehicle suspected in the thefts was seized. It led to a search warrant on at Franklin Estates in Newark.
“There, police seized several stolen catalytic converters as well as additional evidence related to these crimes,” reported Officer David Shaffer of the Bradford Police Department. “Police also seized over 1,000 bags of heroin, and varying quantities of cocaine and crack cocaine. Over $10,000 and numerous firearms, several of which were stolen, were also seized.”
The investigation, Officer Shaffer stated, led to the identity of the people involved in about 200 stolen catalytic converters in the Vermont towns of Orleans, St. Johnsbury, Lyndonville, Ryegate, Wells River, Bradford, Norwich, Berlin, Barre, Shelburne, and South Burlington and in the New Hampshire towns of Lancaster, Lebanon, Keene, and Swanzey.
Linked to the crimes and charged are Rusty Perry, 33, of Newark, Gary Bolton, 33, a 15-year-old boy and Hale.
Hale was issued citations to appear in court in Orleans, Caledonia, Orange, Windsor, and Chittenden counties. In addition to these charges, Hale faces a grand larceny charge for allegedly stealing a generator from CALEX Ambulance Service in St. Johnsbury last month.
