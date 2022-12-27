Bradford Police Make Arrest In Burglary

Eugene Kilchewski. (Contributed by Bradford Police)

Bradford Police arrested Eugene Kilchewski, 46, of Bradford, in connection with an overnight burglary at Copeland Furniture on December 21.

Kilchewski was processed at the VSP-Bradford Outpost and released on a citation to appear in Orange County Court on February 1, 2023.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments