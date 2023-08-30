Bradford Police, State Police Arrest Men For Burglaries At Coffee Shop, Golf Club And Camp

The Bradford Police Department and the Vermont State Police reported the arrests of two men for recent burglaries in the area.
Isaiah Taylor, 26, homeless, and Eugene Kilchewski, 46, of Bradford, are identified by the police agencies as responsible for the crimes.
Trooper Luke Rodzel reported they forced entry into the Vittles Espresso Drive Thru on Lower Plain in Bradford between Friday afternoon and late Saturday morning. Several items were taken, including an iPad and a black cash register containing cash.
Taylor was arrested on Tuesday when VSP and Bradford Police found him at 64 South Pleasant St. in Bradford and lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury on $10,000 bail. Kilchewski was cited for the crimes on Tuesday and was already in jail at the Northeast Regional Correctional Complex, having been arrested a day earlier for offenses investigated by Bradford police.
Sgt. David Shaffer reported that the Bradford Police Department was handling the investigations of burglaries at the Bradford Golf Club and a camp on Millpond Road in Fairlee.
The Bradford police began investigating about 8 a.m. on Monday after a report of two suspicious males on Rowell Brook Road in Bradford. The caller reported seeing the individuals clad in black, wearing masks, and carrying backpacks. About 10:40 a.m. that day, Bradford Police responded to another suspicious person report on Rowell Brook Road, near the intersection of Brushwood Road. The caller reported a male running through the woods in that area and a nearby camp burglary. Sgt. Shaffer noted police found Kilchewski in a yard at a Rowell Brook Road residence. He was detained.
Subsequent investigation led police to a camp on Millpond Road in Fairlee that had been burglarized. Two concerned citizens had encountered Kilchewski and another individual on Millpond Road a short time earlier carrying what they believed to be stolen property from this location. They seized this property and turned it over to responding officers.
Officers continued their investigation of this particular burglary, and in the process, uncovered evidence of Kilchewski’s involvement in the burglary of the Bradford Golf Club the day before. Kilchewski was arrested on charges of two counts of burglary, grand larceny, petit larceny, and unlawful mischief.
Sgt. Shaffer noted gratitude to people who contacted police with information that helped with their investigation.
