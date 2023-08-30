Bradford Police, State Police Arrest Men For Burglaries At Coffee Shop, Golf Club And Camp
Eugene Kilchewski, left, and Isaiah Taylor

The Bradford Police Department and the Vermont State Police reported the arrests of two men for recent burglaries in the area.

Isaiah Taylor, 26, homeless, and Eugene Kilchewski, 46, of Bradford, are identified by the police agencies as responsible for the crimes.

