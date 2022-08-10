Bradford Representative Wins Primary Contest For Secretary Of State

Bradford resident Sarah Copeland Hanzas, a long-time member of the Vermont House of Representatives, is positioned to become the next Vermont Secretary of State.
Copeland Hanzas won the Primary contest on the Democratic ballot with 36,050 votes, according to unofficial results provided by the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office. Second-place finisher Chris Winters was close with fewer than 2,000 votes separating his total from what Copeland Hanzas received. Winters made his concession known in a statement shared via email Wednesday morning.
“This race has been an amazing journey. It has been a privilege to even be in the position to run for statewide office. Of course I am disappointed in the outcome, but I feel incredibly grateful to my family, and to the team who have supported me throughout this process. I am looking forward to whatever opportunities come next. I’ve worked with Representative Copeland Hanzas in the legislature for years and I believe she is deeply committed to public service, as well as to many of the issues I am also passionate about. I wish her success and will help ensure a smooth transition.”
Copeland Hanzas said in a statement that she was “humbled” and “honored” to receive the nomination to the Secretary of State position.
“I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who dedicated their time to this campaign. This work has been fueled by so much love and support from Vermonters from all corners of the state and this would not have been possible without each of you,” she said.
She said it’s important for voters to elect “champions of democracy” and she is one.
“I stepped up to run for Vermont Secretary of State to continue my commitment to strengthening, protecting and preserving Vermont’s democracy and to ensure that Vermonters have their voices heard in elections,” she said.
Copeland Hanzas will face Progressive Robert Millar and Republican H. Brooke Paige in the general election in November.
