Bradford Representative Wins Primary Contest For Secretary Of State
Sarah Copeland Hanzas

Bradford resident Sarah Copeland Hanzas, a long-time member of the Vermont House of Representatives, is positioned to become the next Vermont Secretary of State.

Copeland Hanzas won the Primary contest on the Democratic ballot with 36,050 votes, according to unofficial results provided by the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office. Second-place finisher Chris Winters was close with fewer than 2,000 votes separating his total from what Copeland Hanzas received. Winters made his concession known in a statement shared via email Wednesday morning.

