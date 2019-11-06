Bradford Resident Facing Charges Of DUI, Domestic Assault And More

Sean McGurk, a 48-year-old Bradford resident, is facing several charges following an incident on Pike Hill Road in Corinth.
Vermont State Police reportedly responded to a disturbance of people fighting at 931 Corinth Road on Oct. 22. Upon arriving at 4:30 p.m., troopers reported they found McGurk had operated a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, violated his conditions of release, and assaulted a household member.
