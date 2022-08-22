Bradford Resident Featured In Vermont Historical Society Museum Exhibit

A historical marker in Bradford notes the location of the home and workshop of James Wilson, who is credited for making the first globes in North America. (Contributed Photo)

Globe maker James Wilson was a Bradford resident when he made his first globes. His home was on a hill overlooking Fairground Road adjacent to the northern edge of the I-91 northbound rest area.

James Wilson was born in 1763 in Londonderry, New Hampshire, and relocated to Bradford, Vermont in his early 30s. It was here that he became fascinated with some imported globes that he saw on display at Dartmouth, and set about making his own, eventually becoming the first in the U.S. to produce the object domestically.

