Bradford Resident Featured In Vermont Historical Society Museum Exhibit

Globe maker James Wilson was a Bradford resident when he made his first globes. His home was on a hill overlooking Fairground Road adjacent to the northern edge of the I-91 northbound rest area.
James Wilson was born in 1763 in Londonderry, New Hampshire, and relocated to Bradford, Vermont in his early 30s. It was here that he became fascinated with some imported globes that he saw on display at Dartmouth, and set about making his own, eventually becoming the first in the U.S. to produce the object domestically.
The house and barn are long gone. The cellar hole is shaded by a couple of apple trees and a clump of lilacs. I know it well as I played there often when I was young as it was part of our home farm. It was surrounded by fields that have been replaced by the interstate, two rest areas and a row of houses along a half mile of Fairground Road south of the I-91 bridges.
A historic marker commemorating James Wilson and Admiral Clark stood for most of my life at the junction of Route 5 and Wrights Avenue. It has since been moved to Bock Park where it is more easily viewed and no longer an impediment to traffic.
Back in 1995, I felt that it would be nice to have a marker honoring Wilson at the northbound rest area where it could inform travelers of Wilson’s accomplishments and the fact he had lived and worked within sight.
I contacted the division responsible for the historic markers at the state and made my plea. It took a while, but they ultimately agreed it was a good idea and would have one of the metal signs cast if I would submit what I felt was the appropriate wording and, oh by the way, I would have to install it.
That sounded fine to me so I checked my copies of Silas McKeen’s 1875, A History of Bradford, Vermont and Harold Haskin’s 1968, A History of Bradford, Vermont to determine what should be on the new sign which indicated that the site of Wilson’s home and workshop was 100 yards from the sign. I then measured the distance from the cellar hole to where I wanted the sign to be.
The state officials approved my wording and a few months later the newly cast sign arrived. I was told that the pole on which it would stand was located in Plymouth at the Coolidge homestead and asked if I could get it. I wasn’t going to let any glitch hold up the erection of the sign so Linda and I drove to Plymouth and brought the pole back to Bradford.
Once I had the sign and the pole, I dug a hole, poured concrete and erected the sign. Once done, I invited town officials and members of the Bradford Historical Society for an unveiling which was reported in the Journal Opinion along with a photograph.
If you have never done so, I urge you to stop at the rest area and walk across the lawn to the sign where you can view the cellar hole and contemplate what a feat it was for Wilson to create the globes.
While the sign in Boch Park has only one sentence about Wilson, the one in the rest area is much more informative.
I also encourage you to visit the Vermont History Museum in Montpelier to see the exhibit, A New American Globe: James Wilson of Vermont. On display, are three of his globes and an orrery. There are four of the 1810 globes left.
The Bradford Historical Society has one of the earliest ones, an 1810 version, in its museum. It was acquired for $100 in 1960 from Mrs Alison Mills of White River, Jct. whose family had owned it for many years. It was in very bad shape and needed a lot of skilled labor to repair it.
The historical society raised the funds and, in 2009, paid $25,460 to the Williamstown Art Conservation Center for the restoration work.
You should visit the museum to see the restored globe and learn more about Wilson as well as view the many artifacts that tell the story of Bradford’s past.
