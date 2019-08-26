A Bradford resident was charged with disorderly conduct Aug. 19 after police responded to a reported disturbance at a residence on Clear Meadow Lane. Kathleen Curley, 60, allegedly acted in a tumultuous manner prior to and after law enforcement’s arrival. Police said her behavior was in response to someone putting her cat litter box in front of her door.
Curley is due in Orange County Superior Court Oct. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.