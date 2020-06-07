WASHINGTON, Vt. — A local woman was the driver in a fatal ATV crash that claimed the life of a passenger in the early-morning hours of June 6.
State police from the Middlesex barracks responded to the crash on East Orange Road in Washington. The operator, identified as Samantha Roberts, 28, of Bradford, was traveling east while operating a 2018 Polaris Ranger 900. In the Ranger were two other passengers, Olivia Reed, 22, of Barre, and Charlie Jobin, 28, of Groton.
According to witness statements, ATVs were heard driving up and down the roads well into the early hours of the morning at high rates of speed. The vehicle was traveling too fast for the freshly-graded dirt road and lost control, say police.
The police report stated that as the vehicle lost control, it ended up rolling onto the driver’s side. The vehicle rolled onto its roof, ejecting two of the passengers and pinning one under the vehicle. Reed was pronounced dead at the scene by Barre City Emergency Medical Services. The victim was subsequently transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.
Roberts suffered a head injury in the incident and it was unknown if Jobin suffered injuries, states the police release.
East Orange Road was shut down until the investigation was complete. Traffic was opened back up at approximately 8 a.m. June 6.
Vermont State Police were assisted by the Washington Fire Department, and Barre City Emergency Medical Services. The accident is still under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.