A Northeast Kingdom woman and a Massachusetts man are facing multiple cocaine and heroin charges after being stopped by detectives from the Vermont Drug Task Force in St. Johnsbury last week.

Caitlin E. Dimas, 31, of Concord/homeless, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Friday to felony charges of cocaine sale, heroin sale, cocaine possession and heroin possession. Judge Kevin Griffin set bail at $1,000 and as of Monday evening Dimas remained in pre-trial detention at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments