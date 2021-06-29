A Massachusetts man who created a hiking and biking endurance challenge that spanned New England to raise money for Alzheimer’s conquered it faster than anticipated.
Brendan Walsh, of Waltham, Mass., took 4 days, 15 hours and 34 minutes to bike over 700 miles and hike up and down the highest points in all six New England states. His goal going in was to finish in under six days. Walsh called it the New England Six, and it’s a feat of physical and mental endurance that’s never been done as far as anyone knows.
During the challenge, Walsh cycled through several North Country and Northeast Kingdom towns and slept at the Fairbanks Inn in St. Johnsbury.
The challenge began at 5:21 a.m. on June 18 at the base of Mt. Katahdin in Maine and ended at the bottom of Jerimoth Hill in Rhode Island during the evening of June 22. In discussing the journey over the phone on Tuesday afternoon Walsh said he was feeling fine less than a week later. The only lingering after-effect is a slightly numb right pinky toe.
There was a lot of rest for a couple of days following the challenge, he said, and some of the recovery was mental.
“The next day, as far as my brain was concerned, was like it didn’t even happen,” he said.
His overall assessment of how his body reacted to the strain of hiking six summits and biking hundreds of miles between was positive. He said he was happily surprised at how his body responded. He credits the workouts leading up to the challenge.
“I’m a student of (fitness),” Walsh said. “I love it. I nerd on it super hard.”
Still, the NE6 was tough. The first somewhat unexpected challenge came on the first day with Walsh’s hike up Katahdin. He had never hiked it before and had assumed that since it was smaller than Mt. Washington, which he had hiked before, that it wouldn’t be as difficult. He hiked Katahdin’s Abol trail, the shortest and steepest path to the top, and now believes it to be more technically challenging than Washington.
But it was Mt. Mansfield in Vermont, a mountain that’s smaller than both Washington and Katahdin, that taxed Walsh the most, he said. It was Sunday, June 20, significant to the fundraising efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association, which calls the day of the year with the most sunlight, the Longest Day and encourages people to raise money. With the temperature topping 95 degrees that day, it felt pretty long for Walsh.
“After Mt. Mansfield I was so dehydrated,” he said. “I was nearly hospital-worthy dehydrated.”
After a couple of sodas at a restaurant following the hike, Walsh rallied and mounted his bike for the next leg of the challenge.
Walsh timed the start of the challenge with the weather forecast on Mt. Washington. The original plan was to begin on either June 19 or June 20, but as the time drew closer the better weather window was for a Mt. Washington ascent on Saturday, which meant starting on Friday on Katahdin. Even with the change, the weather wasn’t the best on Washington as Walsh contended with wind gusts of 70 mph.
His hiking time up and down Washington was a quick 4 hours and 20 minutes.
By the time Walsh reached St. Johnsbury on Saturday night at about 10:30 p.m., he had hiked New England’s two highest mountains and ridden his bike 310 miles in about 41 hours.
Walsh recalled cresting the Veterans Memorial Bridge and being impressed with the illuminated downtown.
Without straying from Route 2, Walsh chose lodging at the Fairbanks Inn. While not sleeping more than 5 hours any night, Walsh said he chose to sleep in hotels during the challenge.
“Four hours in a hotel bed is almost like eight hours on the ground,” he said.
After consuming a locally-made raspberry bar from Maplefields for breakfast, he was back on his bike the morning of June 20 at about 6 a.m. He switched from Route 2 to Route 15 in West Danville about an hour later on his way to Mt. Mansfield.
After surviving a lack of water on that hot day, Walsh’s next mental challenge was on the bike ride leading to Mt. Greylock in Massachusetts. He described that portion as hilly, spanning 140 miles. His legs were tight, and he said he was deploying all the mental tricks he had to push on: “just get to the top of the next hill; just make it to the next bend in the road; just get to that next utility pole,” were words spoken many times, said Walsh.
As he got closer to Mt. Greylock, serious doubt crept in about his ability to make his next hike.
Then one of his friends showed up. Ian Moulton, who had hiked both Katahdin and Washington with Walsh surprised Walsh by connecting with him for the Greylock hike.
That show of support made all the difference
“I saw his face and instantly I was back to 100 percent,” Walsh said.
Despite a pace that got him to the finish line much earlier than expected, Walsh said he was never tempted to slow down.
“I do these things to raise money, to raise awareness first and foremost, but second I want to show people that you always have a little bit more to give in you,” he said.
So far, Walsh has taken in $2,300 for the Alzheimer’s Association.
His aunt is currently living with Alzheimer’s disease, while his cousins serve as her primary caregivers.
The NE6 is not the first challenge that Walsh endured for a good cause.
In 2017, he pedaled his bike from Boston to Seattle to raise funds for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
In the fall of 2019, he bicycled from Madawaska, Maine on the border of Canada to the southernmost point, Key West, Fla. in 11 days, 9 hours and 33 minutes, setting a new Guinness World Record for the Fastest Crossing of America by Bicycle (North to South). It was a fundraiser for The National Alliance on Mental Illness.
On Veteran’s Day 2020 to raise awareness for the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans he cycled from Waltham, Mass. over the summit of Wachusett Mountain, then ran up and over the summit two times and cycled back home in under 7½ hours.
As for his next challenge, Walsh said he’s thinking about it. He isn’t ready to commit to what that challenge may be, but he knows there will be one.
