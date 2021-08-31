It was a good day to be Brent Bapp.
Despite being told by Judge A. Gregory Rainville earlier this month the he would go to jail if he violated his conditions of release again, Bapp remains at his curfew residence in Barton even though he has been charged with another violation.
On Tuesday, the judge said the police report supporting the latest violation charge filed against Bapp, 35, was strong enough to establish probable cause and move the case forward into criminal court. But not strong enough to detain Bapp pending trial.
“It’s not a black & white situation regarding corroborating evidence,” said the judge. “There’s too many holes in it.”
Orleans Superior Court
The main issue appears to involve a security video that allegedly shows Bapp violating curfew in his white van.
“I do see in the affidavit, your honor, that Tpr. Findley did state that the camera isn’t clear enough to identify the individual,” said defense attorney Debby Pakbaz. “It looks like the identification is based on a white van.”
Bapp, who pleaded not guilty to the charge, also spoke up and insisted that he has stayed at his curfew residence as ordered.
“I have not violated, sir,” said Bapp. “I have not left this residence.”
Orleans County Deputy State’s Attorney Michael Cricchi then questioned Bapp’s credibility and argued that there was other evidence to support the new charge.
“This is the same individual who was caught just weeks prior in the same white minivan that was described in this incident,” said Cricchi. “This was captured on video…This is now the second docket he’s picked up in the same month. He’s not willing to abide by his conditions of release. He’s demonstrated that now and he continues to put blame on other things, other reasons, other representations to the court that are extremely difficult to believe.”
But Judge Rainville decided to release Bapp again on his current conditions of release.
“I agree that it’s highly suspicious,” said the judge. “I agree that a reasonable conclusion would be that it was Mr. Bapp. However, it’s not clear. There’s evidence on both sides of the question. We’re a court of law and we follow the rules. And this just isn’t strong enough folks. Even the police officer who investigated had some question in his mind.”
The judge released Bapp on Aug. 4 under a 24-hour curfew at the Corey Young residence located at 546 Leblanc Road in Barton. He also warned Bapp that day that there would be serious consequences if he violated the conditions again.
“He’s gotta prove to the court and to the state that he’s going to abide by conditions of release,” said the judge. “If he flaunts that he will go to jail. Period.”
Bapp’s underlying criminal charges involve allegations that he allegedly threatened to sexually assault and kill his Burton Hill Road neighbors - Jason and Caroline Watson.
Bapp has already pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court to charges of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony obstruction of justice and misdemeanor charges of aggravated disorderly conduct and criminal threatening.
Bapp is also suspected of firing multiple gunshots through the Watsons’ ’ house on the weekend of July 10 but he has not been charged criminally in connection with the shooting. State police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.