WATERFORD — When Brent Beck retired from his career in the United States Navy, he could have found a second career easily as a retired naval captain, but he didn’t - he came home.
On Tuesday, Beck, a former Waterford selectman and a longtime volunteer in multiple organizations throughout the Northeast Kingdom including the Kiwanis Club and the Caledonia County Fair, died at the Veterans Hospital in White River Junction.
He was 77.
Family and friends of Beck remembered him as a man devoted to his family and to his community.
One of Beck’s three sons, Scott Beck - a state representative from St. Johnsbury and longtime teacher at St. Johnsbury Academy, also a veteran of the Navy - said his father didn’t want to deal with “the rat race” in Washington D.C., and when he retired, he returned to the area.
Scott Beck’s voice choked up as he reflected on his father Tuesday, saying, “He was just a really nice guy.”
“It’s too bad we lost him at 77, he had a good run,” Rep. Scott said. “He lived a full life from growing up here to the Navy and retiring here. I’ve never seen a retired person so busy.”
Brent Beck was raised on Spring Street and attended local schools. He left for a nearly 30-year military career and retired from the Navy as a Captain before he was 50 years old.
Upon his return, he instantly enmeshed himself as an integral part of the NEK community - volunteering for countless clubs and organizations. He was a past recipient of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year Award.
Beck remained tireless into his late 70s, but a heart complication led to respiratory problems and finally cardiac arrest, Rep. Beck said.
“He really loved St. J, everything about it,” said Scott Beck.
Local realtor and civic leader Maurice Chaloux said he spent the morning crying over the loss of his friend. “He just did everything for everybody,” Chaloux said. “I can’t believe he’s gone… He was a fantastic guy. He had that giggle … he would giggle about everything.”
Chaloux sold Brent and his wife Sandy their house upon Brent’s return from the Navy. Both Chaloux and Beck were pilots and past presidents of the Kiwanis Club.
Beck, in fact, was president four different times.
“He would step up whenever the call was there,” Chaloux said. “He ran the football concession for years. He would be there every Saturday setting up the concession and making sure people were there. He was invaluable to that club, it will be impossible to replace him.”
Dick Lawrence, president of the Caledonia County Fair, on Tuesday said he and Beck were longtime friends, going back to when they were boys.
“Brent for years was vice president of the Caledonia County Fair and he has been involved with the fair pretty much ever since he came back from the service,” Lawrence said. “I knew he would be an asset to us and I went and searched him out and said would you help us?”
Lawrence said Beck was a tireless leader of the fair who demonstrated leadership and character, “he thought things through well …. He was just a wonderful person that I enjoyed knowing for many, many years … a wonderful person to work with and a wonderful person to have fun with. I will miss him very much.”
Beck was also on St. Johnsbury Academy’s Alumni Council, serving as president.
“I could always call on Brent to give words of advice or ask for assistance as he was always willing to do anything I asked of him,” said Tammi Cady, Assistant Head for Advancement. “Brent never missed a reunion banquet and very rarely missed Academy athletic events. He will be greatly missed, but we will always remember his amazing smile and laugh.”
