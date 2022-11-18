Bretton Woods Opens For the Season

Bretton Woods, New Hampshire’s largest ski area, kicks off its 49th season on Saturday.
The resort will open with a single trail, Rangeview, serviced by the Zephyr high-speed quad. The lift begins running at 10 a.m.
“Our hardworking snowmakers and grooming team are working diligently to create the best opening-day experience as possible, given the unseasonal weather we’ve seen in November,” noted Craig Clemmer, director of sales and marketing. “We look forward to the beginning of a great season, and we’re thankful that Mother Nature is doing her part.”
It is the first ski area in the North Country and Northeast Kingdom to open for the 2022-2023 season.
Jay Peak projects to open on Nov. 25, Burke Mountain on Nov. 26, and Cannon Mountain the weekend of December 3-4.
As part of Omni Hotels & Resorts’ Say Goodnight to Hunger initiative, Bretton Woods will host a non-perishable food drive on Opening Day to support the New Hampshire Food Bank. Guests who bring donations of a non-perishable food item will receive a $10 discount per ticket purchase at the window.
According to a press release, Omni Resorts has made several improvements to the ski area in recent years.
“With a 2022 capital investment of over half a million dollars, Bretton Woods continues to improve its top-ranked grooming and snowmaking capabilities with a new Pisten Bully 400 and new high-efficiency snowmaking tower guns,” the press release said.
“This investment follows a recent, multi-year expansion and renovations throughout the entire resort, starting with the 2019 addition of New Hampshire’s only eight-passenger gondola, followed by the 2020 debut of the stunning mountain-top Rosebrook Lodge which has quickly become a premier location for special events and weddings, in addition to providing top-level dining and skier services.”
That investment has paid off.
The 2023 Ski Magazine reader survey ranked Bretton Woods the top resort in New Hampshire, second best in the Eastern U.S., and fourth overall in the country.
It was also ranked first in the East for grooming and lifts.
Meanwhile, Bretton Woods was ranked the eighth-best ski resort in North America by the 2022 Conde Nast Traveler Readers Choice Awards.
