Bretton Woods Ranks High In SKI Magazine Survey

The latest SKI Magazine Reader Resort Survey places Bretton Woods at Omni Mount Washington Resort among the “Top 50 Resorts in North America,” ranking #2 in the East and #1 in New Hampshire, plus #1 in the East for Grooming and Lifts, and #1 in New Hampshire for Snow Quality, Guest Services and Dining.
In addition, Bretton Woods was named the eighth best ski resort in North America in a Readers’ Choice Awards by Conde Nast Traveler that named the “Best Ski Resorts in the World.” The Omni Mount Washington Resort grabbed the #4 spot in the “Top 22 Resorts in the Northeast”, topping the list for New Hampshire. Bretton Woods also made a noteworthy appearance in US News & World Report’s “Best Ski Resort’s in the U.S.”, placing it among the Top 5 in the Northeast.
“We are honored to be in the company of some of the world’s greatest ski areas and resorts, and we thank our guests, staff and ownership for their dedication and continued support,” noted Josh DeBottis, general manager for Omni Mount Washington Resort, which includes Bretton Woods. “Our incredible grooming, lifts and snowmaking teams, along with a seasoned hospitality and ski operations staff, are dedicated to providing our guests with the best possible experience and have all contributed to these awards.”
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.