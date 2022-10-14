Bretton Woods Ranks High In SKI Magazine Survey

In this file photo from November 2021 snow is made at Bretton Woods. (Contributed Photo)

The latest SKI Magazine Reader Resort Survey places Bretton Woods at Omni Mount Washington Resort among the “Top 50 Resorts in North America,” ranking #2 in the East and #1 in New Hampshire, plus #1 in the East for Grooming and Lifts, and #1 in New Hampshire for Snow Quality, Guest Services and Dining.

In addition, Bretton Woods was named the eighth best ski resort in North America in a Readers’ Choice Awards by Conde Nast Traveler that named the “Best Ski Resorts in the World.” The Omni Mount Washington Resort grabbed the #4 spot in the “Top 22 Resorts in the Northeast”, topping the list for New Hampshire. Bretton Woods also made a noteworthy appearance in US News & World Report’s “Best Ski Resort’s in the U.S.”, placing it among the Top 5 in the Northeast.

