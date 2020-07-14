Beer is good for business.
New Hampshire craft breweries have created 4,300 jobs, contributed $452 million annually to the state economy, and played key roles in reviving local economies.
Time for a toast? Not quite.
Some breweries could shut down unless tax cuts are extended for craft brewers, according to industry leaders in a call with Congresswoman Annie Kuster on Tuesday.
“That may push many brewers — especially the small ones — over the edge,” said Jeff Cozzens, CEO of Schilling Beer Co. in Littleton and president of the New Hampshire Brewers Association.
In 2017, Congress passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act which reduced the federal excise tax to $3.50 per barrel on the first 60,000 barrels for domestic brewers producing fewer than two million barrels annually.
That change is set to expire at the end of this year and the excise tax would increase to $16 on Jan. 1.
That’s a difference of $750,000 for 60,000 barrels.
Breweries already battered by the COVID-19 downturn could close their doors permanently if the excise tax increase occurs.
“That would be a double whammy,” Cozzens said, noting that a third of New Hampshire craft breweries opened in the last three years when the excise tax was lowered. “They’ve built their business on the foundation of [the $3.50 rate]. Now coupled with COVID and what’s pending in 2021, it could be devastation.”
However there is hope, Kuster said.
In the House of Representatives, there is strong bi-partisan support for the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act, which would permanently lower excise tax rate.
She is working with her House colleagues to pass the legislation quickly, and with members of the Senate to gain it approval there, so that it can be signed into law before the Dec. 31 deadline.
“We have 346 cosponsors in that legislation,” Kuster said. “The challenge we have now is how to move that legislation this session in order to beat the deadline and make sure that [brewers] get the relief [they] need. We don’t want to compound the challenges [they] face from COVID-19.”
Brewing is a growing sector in New Hampshire.
In 2011 there were 15 craft breweries statewide. Now there are 91. Eight more are in line to open this year.
Craft breweries have developed into tourist destinations. The New Hampshire Brewers Association established the New Hampshire Beer Trail, with a paper trail map or mobile app, to direct traffic to local breweries. The app has been downloaded 15,000 times.
Kuster applauded the industry for being locally-based economic engines.
“These small craft breweries are doing incredible things to rejuvenate the economy of these small towns,” said Kuster, pointing to Schilling, which opened in 2013 and recently completed a million dollar expansion, as an example. “You really brought back a lot of energy to that community in a very local way.”
During the pandemic, Schilling has persevered.
They distribute in 10 states and in mid-June they opened a 130-seat outdoor seating area.
Cozzens said the business continues to draw healthy numbers of tourists, but community support remains vital.
“People are so focused on supporting breweries in their communities,” he said. “Communities and breweries play off one another. Very often breweries — especially those in the North Country like Reklis Brewing Company [in Bethlehem] and Coos Brewing Company [in Colebrook] — have put out their shingle when people doubted if businesses like ours could survive. They’ve actually prompted other entrepreneurs to take risks.”
For that reason, Cozzens said, passage of the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act is crucial.
“You see it all across the state, you see stories from Nashua to Colebrook, of entrepreneurs that have taken these risks and have raised these communities along with their business.”
“That … is what we have to protect.”
