BRI Awarded $192K Cleanup Grant For Sinclair Lot In Bethlehem

U.S. Rep. Ann Kuster, D-NH, met with Eric Raichle, of Bethlehem Reimagined Inc. on Thursday at the Sinclair lot in Bethlehem village. BRI recently received a $500,0000 federal grant to go toward cleaning the lot of contamination and preparing it for redevelopment. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
BRI Development LLC, a subsidiary of the nonprofit Bethlehem Reimagined Inc., announced that it was awarded a $192,000 Brownfields Cleanup Grant on Friday to remediate the lot at corner of Main and Agassiz streets, the site of the former Sinclair Hotel, and prepare it for redevelopment.
The grant comes from the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.
BRI Development has retained the environmental engineering firm, Sanborn Head and Associates, Inc. of Concord, to serve as its qualified environmental professional for the cleanup.
Project planning, including community engagement activities, will continue over the next several months.
Cleanup of the site is anticipated to begin in the summer of 2023.
“We are thrilled NHDES shares our enthusiasm to remediate the Sinclair lot and sincerely thank them for this generous award and recognition of the importance of this project to the economic redevelopment of our community,” said Paul Greenlaw, president of Bethlehem Reimagined. “In addition to the cleanup grant BRI Development received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency earlier this year, we’ve entered a new phase and we’re excited to work with Sanborn Head on this key project in the Bethlehem Village District.”
Bethlehem Reimagined Inc. is a 501(c)3, New Hampshire nonprofit organized for charitable purposes to provide economic, community and general business support to existing and prospective business ventures within the town of Bethlehem.
BRI Development LLC is a limited liability nonprofit established to conduct real estate development activities that support the mission of Bethlehem Reimagined.
