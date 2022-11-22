BRI Awarded $192K Cleanup Grant For Sinclair Lot In Bethlehem
Buy Now

U.S. Rep. Ann Kuster, D-NH, met with Eric Raichle, of Bethlehem Reimagined Inc. on Thursday at the Sinclair lot in Bethlehem village. BRI recently received a $500,0000 federal grant to go toward cleaning the lot of contamination and preparing it for redevelopment. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

BRI Development LLC, a subsidiary of the nonprofit Bethlehem Reimagined Inc., announced that it was awarded a $192,000 Brownfields Cleanup Grant on Friday to remediate the lot at corner of Main and Agassiz streets, the site of the former Sinclair Hotel, and prepare it for redevelopment.

The grant comes from the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments