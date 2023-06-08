BETHLEHEM — As the cleanup of the Sinclair Lot nears, Bethlehem Reimagined Inc. is kicking off a fund-raiser to raise $10,000 from community members and is giving the community an update on the cleanup project that will prepare the land for redevelopment.
In addition, BRI is encouraging residents to submit ideas on what they would like to see go on the nearly 5-acre lot at the corner of Main and Agassiz streets.
“We’d like your ideas for what you want,” Paul Greenlaw, president of the board of directors for the private nonprofit BRI, said during the event on Wednesday at Rek-Lis Brewing Co. “Write it down. Draw something out. Whatever it is, we want to hear it.”
BRI’s board vice president Eric Raichle called Wednesday’s kickoff and project update “a sort of coming out party for us in many ways.”
BRI has had some previous public meetings, but he said Wednesday’s event with the fund-raiser is a great opportunity to communicate what has taken place and what will happen in the next few months.
In November 2021, the nonprofit BRI, through its property-buying subsidiary, bought the lot that had once been the home of the grand Sinclair Hotel.
The hotel was destroyed by fire in 1978, and the parcel has been vacant since then.
The fire caused some lead and asbestos contaminants to leach into the ground.
BRI is embarking on a cleanup to redevelop the lot for commercial and other uses to benefit the community, its residents, and the economy.
The cleanup, an $800,000 project that has a $200,000 New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services grant, a $500,000 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant, $70,000 in local donations as required by the EPA, and $20,000 in BRI time and labor that counts as a match for the EPA grant, is currently on track to begin in September and last about six weeks before completion in October.
“We’re doing a gofundme page [for the $10,000],” said Greenlaw. “We’ve been working over the last 8 to 12 months with some people we thought could be larger potential donors. We’re still working on some of that. The gofundme page will be an opportunity for anyone to give $5, $10, $50, or whatever it is that people can afford and let people feel they are a part of the project.”
Local entities kicking in money toward the $70,000 include Abel Toll, owner of the AutoSaver Group, who put in $20,000 in memory of late AutoSaver co-owner Ronney Lyster, of Bethlehem.
The project still needs about $30,000, and the page seeking to raise the $10,000 will be up for at least the next few months.
“We are willing to take the time to the end of the year,” said Raichle. “The truth of the matter is your donation is going to have legs. It’s going to live on. The proceeds that we get from the site, whether we sell it or develop it, we’ll fold it into the next project on behalf of the town, and do it again and do it again. This a way for everyone to invest in the community for the long term.”
In addition, Rek-Lis is making a special beer for BRI, called the Sinclair Red Ale, that will be part of the fund-raiser, with some of the beer sale proceeds going back into the project, he said.
The beer, made with locally sourced wheat, will be ready in about a week and a half, said Rek-Lis co-owner Ian Dowling.
For the cleanup of the lot, BRI enlisted Sanborn, Head and Associates as the engineer.
The firm has done much of the groundwork in terms of the documentation required by the EPA, DES, the town, and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, said Raichle.
“The EPA and NHDES have been fabulous with us and are very supportive, “said Raichle. “They love our organization, the love the project, and they love our town.”
The EPA grant for BRI was the only cleanup grant awarded to a project in 2022.
“The EPA recognized something good that’s happened here,” said Raichle. “It’s provided us with a tremendous amount of momentum.”
A remedial action plan is advancing, and once it’s approved by the state, the request for proposal process can begin and BRI can start bidding for licensed, certified contractors that specialize in the type of work to be undertaken, he said.
Fencing will be placed around the project site and all access will be from the less busy Agassiz Street. DES and the EPA also require stringent safety rules be followed during the cleanup.
The grant-funding agencies require four public hearings, the first likely in July or August before the cleanup begins, two hearings during cleanup, and the last after cleanup.
“They will be informative and very specific to the work that’s going to be on the site,” said Raichle. “It’s 800 tons of contaminated material. That’s a lot. 550,000 cubic yards. The budget for it is $800,000.”
The process involves the contaminated material being stabilized and trucked off-site as non-hazardous waste.
Les Apple, a BRI director, said BRI is a volunteer organization working toward a project that will increase commerce in Bethlehem, boost economic and cultural development, and make the community a great place to attract more people.
It’s undetermined if BRI will continue to own or sell the lot, but whichever one happens, the organization will invest all proceeds back into the community, said Raichle.
Attending Wednesday’s event was Cyndy Taylor, president of Housing Initiatives of New England, which has a senior living facility behind the Sinclair Lot.
“It’s exciting to see the community coming together,” said Taylor.
Regarding what will go on the lot, Raichle said nothing is off the table, though there could be some constraints once the site is cleaned up and after DES issues what is called an activity use restriction, which will essentially state what can’t be put on the site.
He said The goal is to complete as robust a clean up as possible so the entire lot can be used.
BRI has had a lot of conversations with many different people and all are mindful of the community, all love the community, and all want something on the lot that fits the community, said Greenlaw.
If the lot is to be sold, Apple said BRI will not sell it to just anyone and there would be covenants and restrictions.
The goal is to get maximum revenue from the lot, ideally from at least some for-profit uses that would generate tax revenue for the town, said Greenlaw.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.