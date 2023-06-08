BETHLEHEM — As the cleanup of the Sinclair Lot nears, Bethlehem Reimagined Inc. is kicking off a fund-raiser to raise $10,000 from community members and is giving the community an update on the cleanup project that will prepare the land for redevelopment.

In addition, BRI is encouraging residents to submit ideas on what they would like to see go on the nearly 5-acre lot at the corner of Main and Agassiz streets.

