Bethlehem Reimagined Inc. (BRI), the parent company of BRI Development LLC, has received a $20,000 donation from The Autosaver Group to support the cleanup of the former Sinclair Hotel lot, a designated Brownfields site in downtown Bethlehem.

“We are truly grateful for this generous donation,” said Paul Greenlaw, president of BRI. “Financial contributions of this magnitude, in addition to grants we have already received, will make a measurable difference in the quality and scope of this important cleanup project.”

