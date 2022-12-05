A vintage postcard depicts the Sinclair Hotel, in Bethlehem, which once stood at the corner of Main and Agassiz streets before it was destroyed by fire in 1978. A nonprofit redevelopment effort got a big boost from the Autosaver Group this week. (Courtesy image)
The Sinclair lot, once the site of the grand Sinclair Hotel, in Bethlehem, until a fire destroyed it four decades ago, is being eyed for redevelopment by a nonprofit that will conduct an environmental assessment before exercising an option to purchase the property from its owner. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Bethlehem Reimagined Inc. (BRI), the parent company of BRI Development LLC, has received a $20,000 donation from The Autosaver Group to support the cleanup of the former Sinclair Hotel lot, a designated Brownfields site in downtown Bethlehem.
“We are truly grateful for this generous donation,” said Paul Greenlaw, president of BRI. “Financial contributions of this magnitude, in addition to grants we have already received, will make a measurable difference in the quality and scope of this important cleanup project.”
The Autosaver Group has strong ties to the Bethlehem community.
“We are pleased to make this donation to help BRI revitalize a key Main Street location to support future economic growth,” said Abel Toll, principal of The Autosaver Group. “This is an initiative Ronney Lyster, my late business partner, dear friend, and lifelong Bethlehem resident would have supported enthusiastically. We are honored to continue his legacy in this way.”
BRI Development is in the planning stages of the project and cleanup is expected to begin in the summer of 2023.
BRI is a 501(c)3, New Hampshire nonprofit organized for charitable purposes to provide economic, community, and general business support to existing and prospective business ventures in Bethlehem.
The Autosaver Group family of dealerships has 12 locations in Littleton, New Hampshire, and in Berlin, Springfield, Derby, Barre, and St. Johnsbury, Vt., and it serves South Burlington and Comstock, N.Y.
