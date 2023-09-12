BRI Revises Timeline For Sinclair Lot Cleanup To 2024
Paul Greenlaw, center, president of the board of Bethlehem Reimagined Inc. shares a laugh with fellow BRI director Don Lavoie, right, during an update of the Sinclair Lot cleanup at Rek-Lis Brewing Co. on Wednesday.

Although the intent was to have the cleanup of the Sinclair Lot, located in the heart of Bethlehem at Main and Agassiz streets, completed by the end of 2023, the cleanup will now occur in 2024, representatives of the nonprofit Bethlehem Reimagined Inc., announced Tuesday.

In June, BRI held a fundraiser to cinch up the last of the funding for the $800,000 project, which is being largely funded through a $200,000 state grant, a $500,000 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant, $70,000 in EPA-required local donations, and $20,000 in BRI time and labor that qualifies as an EPA grant.

