BRI Revises Timeline For Sinclair Lot Cleanup To 2024

Paul Greenlaw, center, president of the board of Bethlehem Reimagined Inc. shares a laugh with fellow BRI director Don Lavoie, right, during an update of the Sinclair Lot cleanup at Rek-Lis Brewing Co. on Wednesday. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Although the intent was to have the cleanup of the Sinclair Lot, located in the heart of Bethlehem at Main and Agassiz streets, completed by the end of 2023, the cleanup will now occur in 2024, representatives of the nonprofit Bethlehem Reimagined Inc., announced Tuesday.
In June, BRI held a fundraiser to cinch up the last of the funding for the $800,000 project, which is being largely funded through a $200,000 state grant, a $500,000 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant, $70,000 in EPA-required local donations, and $20,000 in BRI time and labor that qualifies as an EPA grant.
The 4.8-acre lot was once the home of the Sinclair Hotel, which was destroyed by fire.
BRI, through its subsidiary, BRI Development Inc., bought the property in late 2021 with the intent to redevelop it for commercial and other uses for the benefit of local residents, the community, and the economy.
The first step, though, is to clear the property of the lead and asbestos contaminants that had leached into the ground from the fire.
In all, about 550,000 cubic yards, or 800,000 tons, of contaminated material will be remediated and removed from the site, through a process involving strict safety measures that are approved by state and federal environmental regulatory agencies.
“As a result of recent construction design changes, contractor availability and winter weather only months away, we’re now planning on a spring/summer 2024 site cleanup schedule,” BRI president Paul Greenlaw said in a statement on Tuesday. “In the meantime, we anticipate activity on the site, including contractor visits as part of the bidding process and required groundwater testing.”
BRI Development, its environmental engineering consulting firm, Sanborn Head and Associates, the EPA, and the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services continue to work closely together to achieve site remediation goals as part of the important project within the village district, he said.
BRI Development has also been selected by the EPA to participate in the EPA’s technical assistance program, which runs from September 2023 to March 2024 and provides financial analysis and modeling of different redevelopment scenarios and informs planning and decision-making for the site, to include community visioning and drafting conceptual site designs, said BRI representatives.
“We’re excited and grateful to be selected to receive this valuable technical support from the EPA,” said BRI vice-president Eric Raichle. “The timing is perfect for redevelopment planning in advance of a 2024 cleanup. This also allows us a final fundraising push toward our $800,000 cleanup goal and have a marketable redevelopment plan ready to go as remediation takes place.”
