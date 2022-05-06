Four weeks ago, Northeast Kingdom Human Services Client Brian Hawkins allegedly stormed out of a NEKHS facility in Sutton, assaulted a staff member and walked off the property until he was taken into custody on Route 5 by the Vermont State Police (VSP).
But the alleged incident remained unknown to the public until Thursday when Hawkins’ name appeared on the Caledonia Superior Court arraignment calendar.
Hawkins, 44, has now been charged with two counts of violating conditions of release and is scheduled to appear in court to answer the charges on Monday at 9 a.m.
Caledonia Superior Court
Hawkins suffers from an intellectual disability. He was previously charged in June of 2021 with simple assault and disorderly conduct after he allegedly assaulted NEKHS staff members in Burke and tried to force the driver of a farm tractor to give him a ride to Newport.
Hawkins spent most of the next several months in jail until he was released on conditions on March 24 to live at the NEKHS facility at 102 Marl Pond Road in Sutton.
Two weeks later, on April 8, state police were called to the facility at 3 p.m. after receiving a report that Hawkins had walked away from the residence.
VSP Tpr. David Hastings said he located Hawkins as he was walking along Route 5 and had an unusual conversation with him.
“I talked with Hawkins who advised that he was going to get brain surgery at the Burlington Hospital and that he recently had his legs chopped off,” wrote Tpr. Hastings in his report. “It should be noted that Hawkins had both his legs. When asked, Hawkins said if he assaulted someone, he didn’t know he did. Hawkins then voluntarily went to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for a mental health evaluation.”
According to VSP press release records, no public information about the state police response to the Sutton facility on April 8 was released.
“A news release should have been completed,” said Acting St. Johnsbury Barracks Commander Sgt. Owen Ballinger in an email response to questions.
In March, Hawkins was released from jail to live at the Sutton facility on conditions, including a 24-hour curfew and an order that he not engage in “violent or threatening behavior immediately after being expressively warned not to.”
Tpr. Hastings said in his report that when he located Hawkins walking along Route 5 he was being followed by three of his caretakers including Crystal McHarg, 47, Bobbie Joe Badger, 38, and Jeremy O’Rourke, 34.
“I talked with O’Rourke who advised that on 4-8-22 he was coming into work at 102 Marl Pond Road in Sutton, Vermont, when he saw McHarg and Badger trying to stop Hawkins trying to leave the residence,” wrote Tpr. Hastings. “O’Rourke advised he got in front of Hawkins and tried to redirect him into the house. O’Rourke stated Hawkins got pissed and pushed him. O’Rourke stated he tried to calm Hawkins down beforehand, but Hawkins still pushed him.”
Tpr. Hastings also spoke with Hawkins’ other caretakers including Crystal McHarg.
“McHarg advised that Hawkins advised that he needed to go to Burlington Hospital because he had brain surgery today,” wrote Tpr. Hastings. “McHarg advised that they had a baby gate to keep Hawkins in his area of the house. McHarg advised Hawkins kicked down the baby gate and pushed through her and Badger. McHarg advised they told Hawkins not to go, but knew he would be violent toward them if they got in Hawkins’ way and felt threatened by him.”
It’s not clear if Hawkins is still living at 102 Marl Pond Road in Sutton but according to records from the Vermont Department of Corrections on Friday, he is not currently being held in jail.
Hawkins has been found to be incompetent to stand trial on his 2021 charges but those charges remain pending in Caledonia Superior Court.
Hawkins faces a possible sentence of over two years in prison and a $3,500 fine if convicted of all the charges now pending against him.
