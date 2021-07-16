BATH — The village center has become something of a ghost town.
It starts with the Brick Store. Billed as ‘America’s Oldest General Store,’ it has been closed since Christmas Eve. The suspected reason is a combination of COVID-19 economic and staffing impacts.
Then, this week, neighboring restaurant Jamie Lynn’s Kitchen has announced plans to relocate to Woodsville.
That leaves two remaining businesses. One is the American Heritage Gallery of Art run by artist Craig Pursley. He said without the Brick Store generating a steady stream of tourists, the future of his 17-year-old gallery is in doubt.
“I’ve had very little traffic this year. It’s very sad,” he said. “There are very few people that stop, and the ones that do stop to see the Brick Store. When they see it’s closed, they move on.”
Brick Store owners Scott and Becky Mitchell of Hudson could not be reached.
They bought the Brick Store for $235,000 at auction in 2016 and re-opened it after a year-and-a-half closure in 2017.
The property includes three buildings: The Brick Store, an ice cream shop (At The Hop), and Pursley’s gallery.
According to Pursley, the Mitchell’s had recently completed an extensive renovation of the ice cream shop — putting in new floors, ceilings, counters, seats and signage — and were poised to re-open in February but ran into staffing issues, he said.
After about 3 months of unsuccessful hiring attempts, the Mitchells put the property up for sale, he said. It is listed for $1.1 million.
“I think, had it not been for COVID, there would have been no problem,” Pursley said.
The Mitchells also own the building that houses Jamie Lynn’s Kitchen. It too is for sale, separate from the Brick Store.
Owner Jamie Lynn Ward relocated the restaurant in order to run year-round (the Bath location was seasonal). Even though her reasons were unconnected to the Brick Store, she saw first-hand the effect of its closing.
“It’s a big impact,” she said.
Built around 1824 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Brick Store is a popular tourist stop in the spring, summer and fall months. When the store was in full swing, car- and busloads of people would stop in the quaint New England village.
They would pop into the Brick Store, which was famous for its smoked cheeses and meats and homemade fudge. While there, they would mill about the town common, walk the Bath Covered Bridge, grab an ice cream or a bite to eat, and visit Pursley’s gallery.
Now, said Pursley, the once busy area is quiet.
And it could become even quieter if the two remaining businesses bolt for greener pastures.
“It’s down to very little, and it’s going to be less before long,” Pursley said. “I hope that somebody can buy it, and turn it around, and make a go of it. And I hope they can do that very quick.”
