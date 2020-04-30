ORLEANS — They’re hitting the finishing stages of the bridge replacement project in the downtown area.
The contractor, Engineers Construction, Inc. (Williston), will be onsite at Orleans Village Bridge 10, located on Rt. 58 (Barton St.), beginning Monday, May 4. Crews will be removing the staging from underneath the bridge and adding the finishing touches to the bridge rail and abutment walls.
The contract was awarded to Engineers Construction Inc. Feb. 14, 2019, at the bid cost of $3,387,320.16. The project is targeted for completion sometime next month, in June, according to the Vermont Agency of Transportation.
As part of Gov. Phil Scott’s “Work Smart, Stay Safe” order, all construction crews are currently subject to certain safety restrictions. As of April 27, construction work may continue with crews of no more than five people per location. Workers must wear non-medical cloth face coverings and follow strict social distancing of at least six feet.
Installation of light poles will begin as well as the planned decommissioning of the storm structure. Beyond that, bridge approach rail and fencing installation is planned during the week of 5/11, followed by sidewalks in the remaining areas.
The traveling public can expect daily lane closures during construction hours and alternating one way traffic regulated by flaggers and traffic control personnel. Minor traffic impacts may occur.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.