Bridge Funding For College System Still In The Mix

Students walk to class on the campus of NVU-Lyndon. (Courtesy photo)

Local supporters of Northern Vermont University-Lyndon have reason to be a bit optimistic after the budget passed by the Vermont House last week included nearly $24 million of bridge funding for the Vermont State College System.

VSCS representatives have said bridge funding is essential to preserving the states college system and giving it the time to chart a path to a financially sustainable position. Last spring, then VSCS Chancellor Jeb Spaulding announced a plan to shutter both the Lyndon and Johnson NVU campuses and well as Vermont Technical College in Randolph. The proposal was met with a large public outcry from the affected communities.

