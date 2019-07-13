The New Hampshire and Vermont departments of transportation announced there will be an in-depth inspection of the Route 302 bridge over the Connecticut River from Wells River, Vt., to Woodsville, N.H. The inspection is scheduled for Monday, July 15, through Friday, July 19.
The bridge will be reduced to one lane of alternating two-way traffic as needed and as weather permits from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Flag persons, and warning signs will be used to notify motorists of the lane closure. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes if possible to avoid delays.
