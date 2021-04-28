Bridge Over Bethlehem?Traffic Safety Concerns Grow At Presidential Mountain Resort

A pedestrian bridge in Bethlehem?
That’s one suggestion to keep people safe at the Presidential Mountain Resort development, where selectmen say an accident is waiting to happen if nothing is done to calm traffic along a segment of highway that is notorious for speeders and where up to 100 children will be crossing the road during the peak summer season.
Agreeing with the Board of Selectmen that a solution needs to be found is Yizchok Rudich, who owns the property on both sides of Route 302/Main Street between Cherry Valley Road and Brook Road.
During their meeting on Monday, board members said they will contact the New Hampshire Department of Transportation for options on the state highway, where the current speed limit at the development is 40 mph, though some drivers — those eastbound coming downhill from The Rocks Estate and those westbound down the hill from Bethlehem village — don’t heed it.
“He’s very willing to work with the town on signage,” Linda Moore, vice-chair of the board, said of Rudich.”He did contact DOT was told what we were told, that a traffic study might increase speed. A lot of times you don’t get what you think you’re going to get. He would like to do something permanent, like ‘children at play,’ something to slow traffic. He’s very concerned that there’s going to be 60 to 100 children during their busy time crossing back and forth on that road. I really think we need to talk to DOT about this as far as putting a crosswalk there and maybe a flashing yellow light.”
The south side of the property, where the playground is located, currently has 15 cabins. Twelve new cabins are being installed on the north side, with more planned for that side in the future.
“I really don’t know what our options are,” she said. “Signage, ‘children at play,’ ‘children crossing,’ ‘people crossing,’ whatever. When the cabins open, the playground is on the other side of the road where the pond is. I can see it being a nightmare down there. He felt it should be regulated like a school zone.”
Rudich asked selectmen for guidance and requested that they and the planning board write a joint letter to DOT expressing their concerns.
“I’m in favor of that, “said Selectman Chris Jensen. “We need to do what we can to keep that area safe.”
Jensen suggested that Rudich, as a start, put signs on his property, which Moore said he is allowed to do.
Selectman Bruce Caplain said the board can reach out to DOT and feel them out a bit on where they stand for any changes to that segment of road.
“Things are changing [and] … it will be dangerous in the summer and we’d really like to address it before something happens,” he said.
“Frankly, the solution is for him to do a really, really tall pedestrian bridge,” said Jensen. “He’s talking about doing an additional development beyond the 12 that are there. It would be much bigger and sit in the back. It’s only going to be a bigger issue. A pedestrian bridge – it’s the only real solution.”
Caplain said the state would have a lot of input on any bridge and it’s therefore undetermined if Rudich could build it.
Moore suggested a crosswalk with a flashing light that is activated when pedestrians push a button, something that Jensen said is in Hanover for students crossing the roads and warns drivers, through a flashing yellow light, that there are pedestrians in the crosswalk.
Resident Veronica Morris said the town of Meredith, much busier than Bethlehem, put lighted crosswalks on Route 3 in 2019, after there was trouble with the previous unlighted crosswalks when cars were “just whizzing past” people who were in the crosswalks and trying to get to the other side.
“DOT put these in and they had to station some police there to help educate drivers on stopping for those crosswalks even with the red light,” she said.
She suggested that Bethlehem selectmen inquire about the status of the crosswalk setup in Meredith to see how it’s currently working out. Moore agreed.
Morris also suggested that Bethlehem could install permanent digital speed readers in the vicinity of PMR, similar to those along Routes 116 and 3 in Whitefield, so drivers can tell how fast they are going and be alerted by a blinking speed number if they are driving too fast.
“It looks like they’re about $5,000 apiece,” she said. “If we could get permission to put one of those out closer to where he is that might start to slow things.”
Resident Allegra Wright said a pedestrian bridge is a great idea.
“Maybe we can’t get it right away,” she said. “If we do signs that say pedestrians ahead, it’s all about placement. If we put it far enough ahead then people should get it, and if they don’t, then maybe that’s where the policeman steps in. I think the safety of the pedestrians is really paramount. Kids, they’re kids, they don’t pay attention and their parents can’t be looking all the time. Something really needs to be done.”
