Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Sparks fly as Adam Smith, of Nutbrown's Construction cuts rebar while working on the repair of an expansion joint on the Veterans Memorial Bridge in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Caution cones block access to the Veterans Memorial Bridge in St. Johnsbury on the western side of the Passumpsic River on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. The bridge will remain closed through the weekend as repairs are made to the sidewalk and road surface. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Adam Smith, of Nutbrown's Construction works with rebar while working on the repair of an expansion joint on the Veterans Memorial Bridge in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Someone from Nutbrown's Construction and a St. Johnsbury Public Works crewman work together on sidewalk repair on the Veterans Memorial Bridge in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. The bridge is closed for repairs and will remain closed through the coming weekend. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Someone from Nutbrown's Construction and a St. Johnsbury Public Works crewman work together on sidewalk repair on the Veterans Memorial Bridge in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. The bridge is closed for repairs and will remain closed through the coming weekend. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Sparks fly as Adam Smith, of Nutbrown's Construction cuts rebar while working on the repair of an expansion joint on the Veterans Memorial Bridge in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Caution cones block access to the Veterans Memorial Bridge in St. Johnsbury on the western side of the Passumpsic River on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. The bridge will remain closed through the weekend as repairs are made to the sidewalk and road surface. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Adam Smith, of Nutbrown's Construction works with rebar while working on the repair of an expansion joint on the Veterans Memorial Bridge in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Someone from Nutbrown's Construction and a St. Johnsbury Public Works crewman work together on sidewalk repair on the Veterans Memorial Bridge in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. The bridge is closed for repairs and will remain closed through the coming weekend. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Someone from Nutbrown's Construction and a St. Johnsbury Public Works crewman work together on sidewalk repair on the Veterans Memorial Bridge in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. The bridge is closed for repairs and will remain closed through the coming weekend. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Veterans Memorial Bridge will be inaccessible for a little longer.
The original plan was to have the well-traveled bridge on Portland Street open by today, but Town Manager Chad Whitehead said the concrete needs to cure over the weekend. The bridge is scheduled to be open by the end of day on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.