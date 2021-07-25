LITTLETON — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will begin work on Aug. 2 on the Veterans Bridge which carries US Route 302, NH Route 18 and NH Route 116 over the Ammonoosuc River near the junction of Cottage Street and Main Street. Weather permitting, the work in the road will start the week of Aug. 2 and is expected to run through mid-October.
During that time, traffic lanes will be shifted during the daylight working hours. Traffic will be restored back to its existing configuration after working hours each day. The work is being done to replace the bridge joint over the pier. During the day, motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
