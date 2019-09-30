Bridge Work Ongoing In Orleans Village

Vehicles roll through the one open lane on the bridge under construction on Route 58 in downtown Orleans Village on Friday. (Photo by Robin Smith)

ORLEANS — Work continues on the Barton Street bridge over the Barton River in downtown Orleans Village.

The bridge, on Route 58, has been closed or partially closed since mid-August.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.