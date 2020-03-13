Bridge Work To Soon Begin On Littleton’s Main Artery

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will soon begin restoration work on the Meadow Street/Route 302 bridge over Interstate 93, a project that will involve temporary traffic signals and detours. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — The town’s main artery will be the site of a big construction project this summer and state officials are advancing a plan to keep traffic moving as smoothly as possible.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is a month away from beginning a 4 1/2 month phased bridge preservation project on the Meadow Street/Route 302/Route 10 bridge that spans Interstate 93, near the busy stores and restaurants on Littleton’s Meadow.

