A vehicle passes a road work sign on Veterans Memorial Bridge in St. Johnsbury on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. The bridge will is closed this week for repair work on its sidewalk and on an expansion joint. The bridge will re-open on Friday. Motorists needing to cross the river in town are directing to the Concord Avenue bridge.
Here you'll find our latest collection of Caledonian-Record reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from the beginning of May.
