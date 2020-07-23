The towns of Brighton and Hardwick have received Community Development Block grants (CDBG) to address the needs of lower-income Vermonters and represents partnership between federal, state and local government.

Gov. Phil Scott announced over $2.4 million in CDBG awards to eight communities in seven Vermont counties. Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Congressman Peter Welch (D-Vt.) have supported the funding that makes this program possible, most recently securing an additional $6.2 million in CDBG funding to help the state respond to housing and business needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.The grants are funded through the federal CDBG program, administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Brighton received a grant of $40,000 to complete a preliminary engineering study for downtown Island Pond streetscape and for utility improvements and wayfinding systems design.

Hardwick received a grant of $100,000 to support the renovations of the historic Jeudivine Memorial Library to be fully ADA compliant and to serve more Vermonters.

