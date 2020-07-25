BRIGHTON — Vermont’s Department of Environmental Protection has awarded a $7,063 grant to the Town of Brighton in partnership with the Island Pond Lake Association (IPLA) to assist with the Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Program at Island Pond Lake.
The program at Island Pond has been successful in preventing the spread of invasive species continuously since 2000 by inspecting boats entering the lake and educating lake users to the methods of invasive species spread, as well as the effects on a water body. The 2020 program operates seven days per week, 11 hours per day at the Island Pond fishing access from May 21 until Labor Day, Sept. 7.
