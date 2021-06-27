ISLAND POND — A national nonprofit foundation focusing on improving outcomes and opportunities for students from rural schools has selected the Brighton Elementary School in Island Pond as one of five recipients of a 3-year program to sponsor students and provide them with mentors and enrichment aimed at launching them into post-secondary education and career possibilities.
The College for Every Student (CFES) Brilliant Pathways organization based in Essex, N.Y., recently announced it has launched a new $1.5 million investment in college readiness through a program which invited schools in Vermont and New York State to apply.
Dozens of applications from schools across both states applied for the grant, and five schools in Vermont and 15 schools in the northeastern region of New York, were ultimately chosen, CFES President Rick Dalton explained in an interview in recent days.
Dalton said CFES has been studying and tracking national education challenges for many years, and trends clearly show that rural students are attending college at lower rates than their peers from cities and suburbs.
The new program, called the North Country Brilliant Pathways program, selected the 20 schools from a total of 72 applicants, according to a news release about the launch of the new initiative.
Dalton, who also is the CEO for CFES, said, “ Too many rural young people lack the skills and education to take on today’s high-wage jobs, and they are being left out of the 21st century economy as a result. The goal of this program is to level the playing field for a large group of rural students and ultimately rural communities.”
According to the announcement, schools selected for the new North Country Brilliant Pathways program “demonstrated a need for the program and a strong commitment to working in partnership with CFES to make it successful.”
In an interview with The Caledonian-Record, Dalton said, “The quick story is that we have seen rural schools slip behind their urban counterparts. As an organization, we’ve been around for 30 years, and we’ve helped 100,000 kids go to college; we’ve worked all around the US and in some other countries as well. The rural challenge is not a surprise to, I think, a whole lot of people right now, we saw it in the 2016 presidential election … we’ve seen all kinds of books being written about it.”
For a long time, the focus was on the challenges around inner-city poverty and education needs, and starting about 15 years ago, “We saw that rural kids were losing out to urban kids. If you look at national statistics, rural kids are more likely to graduate from high school by less than one percent,” but when it comes to attending — and staying in — college, “Rural kids are much more likely to drop out than their urban counterparts and there are all sorts of reasons for this.”
“The great state of Vermont has something called Advantage Vermont,” which has a goal for 70 percent of the state’s adults to have a post-high-school certificate or degree by the year 2025.
Dalton said, “The governor and other leaders in the state, business and education came up with a plan to increase the number of citizens with college degrees … and for Vermont, it’s not just a 4-year, it can be a 2-year, it can be a certificate of value, some sort of post secondary study. Vermont realizes that if it doesn’t get more citizens to attain degrees, they’re not going to have enough citizens, workers, to take on the jobs and if the status quo continues, it will be something like 122,000 jobs that they won’t be able to fill, and obviously that affects the economic vitality of the state and of our region. We see across the country that when people think about natural resources, they used to think water and trees and so on; today it’s the educated, skilled workforce. If you want jobs, you need a vitality of the state and of our region. College and career readiness is one way to measure what’s coming through the pipeline and what will be in place or who will be in place to take on those jobs.”
The new North Country Brilliant Pathways program will build in some of the best practices outlined in Dalton’s new book, he said, “It’s really taking our best practices from the book, cutting-edge ideas that we ourselves had learned in 30+ years … helping young people to become career and college-ready.”
Essentially, the thrust is “Here are some ways that rural kids are beating the odds and being successful.”
The request for applications went out in New York and Vermont two months ago, and the CFES program has so far raised $500,000 of the needed $1.5 million for the 3-year program, said Dalton.
Dalton said the schools chosen, including Brighton Elementary in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, will see a “cohort of students (selected) who are in need; they might be the first in their families to be thinking about higher education, and those young people are then part of a 10-point plan that CFES offers, and it’s everything from getting a mentor, to visiting college campuses, to gaining essential skills to exposure to the workforce, building a plan completing what we call a scholar map that follows the steps that a young person will take, the student fills it out every year … (it asks) what’s it going to take for me to graduate from high school? What will it take for me to go onto higher education, and what do I need to do so that I’m ready for a 21st century?”
CFES has partnered with the Brighton Elementary School for a few years already, and of choosing the school for the expanded initiative, Dalton said, “We love the school, which is why we selected them.”
“Let me say at the outset, that really all 72 schools were very strong, and we could certainly have selected any one of them and we would have helped schools that would have gained a great deal and contributed a great deal to the program, it was so close we almost had to flip a coin,” he said.
He said, “We felt that in Island Pond, there was great leadership and not just the principal and superintendent, but also the educators within the building.”
Brighton Elementary School Teacher
Beth Rodondi is a middle school math teacher at the Brighton Elementary School, and had high praise for what CFES Brilliant Pathways already has done for the students at the small town school, and what the expanded opportunity through its North Country initiative will mean.
“It’s fantastic,” she said in an interview in recent days, “We’re really blessed to be a member of CFES Brilliant Pathways.”
Rodondi said, ‘Their professional development opportunities are extensive and it’s all free of charge.”
She said, “One of the things that I love about CFES is they bring in career professionals from all walks of life, all professions,” helping to broaden the possibilities for her students’ futures.
Brighton Elementary became a CFES Brilliant Pathways school two years ago, said Rodondi , “and then this new initiative is something that they came up with that’s going to be even more than it was.” She was invited to New York to the press conference for Dalton’s new book being published in April, and sat next to the governor of New York for the event, she said, traveling from Vermont during her April school break to attend.
The assets that Brilliant Pathways have meant to Brighton Elementary already — and now even more so with the new grant opportunity — means that students and staff have help to develop skills for career and college readiness, stressed Rodondi.
“Our main goal is to ensure that our middle schoolers leave us with the tools to be successful in life,” she said. “CFES Brilliant Pathways helps us so that no matter what they do with their lives, that they have the tools to be successful. It doesn’t mean you have to go to college, it doesn’t mean that you have to go to a tech school, but whatever we can do to help you be career-ready or college-ready … we will do.”
Teachers, she said, have their desks piled high with academic standards, and support for students living through trauma and much more, “we just don’t have enough time in the day to add more to it,” she said.
The extra layer of support and foundation-building for students’ futures that CFES is bringing is something Rodondi is grateful for, she said, “It’s so important to me that our students know that you don’t have to go to Harvard, these community colleges are amazing and fantastic, and you can get what you need from a technical school … you leave there in two years with a job, you can go to Harvard, you can go to all these 4-year colleges, but you may not be guaranteed a job when you first walk out, and you might find yourself in a lot of debt … here are more options.”
