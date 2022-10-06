Brighton Hires New Town Manager

BRIGHTON — The Brighton Selectboard recently hired Noah Bond as its new town manager.
Bond comes from East Peoria, Illinois, and has been active in his local community, working with the local teen support groups and youth groups. He has served as a scoutmaster and attained the rank of Eagle Scout in 2013.
Bond graduated from Illinois State University, and is currently attending the University of Illinois at Springfield with a focus on Public Administration. He has been an Implementation Project Manager for NISC for the past three years in Lake Saint Louis, Missouri. He enjoys mountain biking, kayaking, and snowshoeing in his free time. “I am excited to join the Brighton community and cannot wait to hit the trails and become an active community member,” he stated.
“We are excited to have found a candidate with the energy and level of commitment exhibited by Noah in his current community and his plans to bring those traits to his new position in Brighton,” says selectboard chair Jeanne Gervais. Adds selectman Heather McElroy, “With the multitude of infrastructure projects under way in Brighton including water, sewer and downtown upgrades, it will be important to have someone with Noah’s project management skills to bring them across the finish line.”
