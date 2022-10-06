Brighton Hires New Town Manager

Noah Bond. (Contributed photo)

BRIGHTON — The Brighton Selectboard recently hired Noah Bond as its new town manager.

Bond comes from East Peoria, Illinois, and has been active in his local community, working with the local teen support groups and youth groups. He has served as a scoutmaster and attained the rank of Eagle Scout in 2013.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments