Brighton Man Accused Of Assaulting Two People Two Days After Release

Kevin Guckin (VSP)

An Essex County man was released on conditions last week after being charged with criminal threatening in the town of Brighton.

Two days later, he was accused by state police of assaulting and injuring two people at their home in Charleston.

Kevin Guckin, 57, of Brighton, pleaded not guilty in Essex Superior Court on June 15 to two counts of misdemeanor criminal threatening and violating conditions of release and was released on conditions by Judge Lisa A. Warren.

Essex Superior Court

Then, on June 18, Vermont State Police were notified of an alleged assault that occurred at about 8 p.m. the previous night which resulted in several injuries. Police say Guckin was at the residence of Walter Stanton, 59, and Robert Sykes, 67, on Westmore Road in Charleston.

“A verbal altercation turned physical,” wrote Tpr. Logan Miller in a press release issued on Wednesday. “Guckin was determined to be the main aggressor. Stanton had minor injuries while Sykes was transported to North Country Hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Efforts to locate Guckin have been unsuccessful and a warrant for Guckin’s arrest is being applied for. Anyone with information about Guckin’s whereabouts is asked to call Trooper Miller at the Derby Barracks at 802 334 8881.”

Guckin has not yet been arraigned on the Charleston charges.

Guckin was accused on June 15 of threatening to kill his neighbors, Linda Herbert, 49, and Neil Yates, 48, at 39 Railroad Street in Brighton.

“I’m going to f****** kill you,” said Guckin, according to a police affidavit filed in Essex Superior Court. “You better call the cops because I’m going to f****** get you.”

Responding troopers said Guckin consented to a preliminary breath test and the result showed his blood alcohol content to be .139 percent.

Guckin faces a possible sentence of over two years in prison and $3,000 in fines if convicted.

