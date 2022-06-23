Brighton Man Accused Of Assaulting Two People Two Days After Release

An Essex County man was released on conditions last week after being charged with criminal threatening in the town of Brighton.
Two days later, he was accused by state police of assaulting and injuring two people at their home in Charleston.
Kevin Guckin, 57, of Brighton, pleaded not guilty in Essex Superior Court on June 15 to two counts of misdemeanor criminal threatening and violating conditions of release and was released on conditions by Judge Lisa A. Warren.
Essex Superior Court
Then, on June 18, Vermont State Police were notified of an alleged assault that occurred at about 8 p.m. the previous night which resulted in several injuries. Police say Guckin was at the residence of Walter Stanton, 59, and Robert Sykes, 67, on Westmore Road in Charleston.
“A verbal altercation turned physical,” wrote Tpr. Logan Miller in a press release issued on Wednesday. “Guckin was determined to be the main aggressor. Stanton had minor injuries while Sykes was transported to North Country Hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Efforts to locate Guckin have been unsuccessful and a warrant for Guckin’s arrest is being applied for. Anyone with information about Guckin’s whereabouts is asked to call Trooper Miller at the Derby Barracks at 802 334 8881.”
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.