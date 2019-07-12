Vermont State Police said a Brighton man threatened a Conn. resident July 3 at a residence on South Street, Brighton. According to a report, Mark Marsden, 55, made threatening comments to 69-year-old Ronald Pelletier.
Pelletier advised police that Marsden’s comments made him concerned that Marsden would carry out the threats of harm against him. Police said Marsden denied making the comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.